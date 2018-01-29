High-speed chase with 2-year-old in car ends with neglect, drug charges

Jason Robert Dehn, 35, of Stafford, said he ran from police because his wife and child had protective orders against him, and they were in the car. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff)

A police chase in Stafford led to the arrest of a man on charges of drug possession and child neglect.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stafford resident Jason Robert Dehn, 35, after a high-speed chase when he fled a traffic stop for driving without working headlights Jan. 26.

Dehn attempted to flee on foot and was apprehended. He told deputies he fled because his wife and 2-year-old child were in the car with him and they have a protective order against him.

Dehn confirmed to deputies marijuana was in the car and a white powder substance was also discovered in the vehicle.

He was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail and charged with obstructing justice, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances, eluding police, driving without headlights, abuse and neglect of children and violation of a protective order.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12