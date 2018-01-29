High-speed chase with 2-year-old in car ends with neglect, drug charges

A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More >>
The driver told deputies he fled because his wife and 2-year-old child were in the car with him and they have a protective order against him.More >>
The driver told deputies he fled because his wife and 2-year-old child were in the car with him and they have a protective order against him.More >>
The Ashland Police Department says one person was arrested after several vehicles were broken into at a hotel.More >>
The Ashland Police Department says one person was arrested after several vehicles were broken into at a hotel.More >>
An 80-year-old Amelia woman was seriously injured after rear-ending a tractor on Route 360 just after 2:15 p.m. Saturday.More >>
An 80-year-old Amelia woman was seriously injured after rear-ending a tractor on Route 360 just after 2:15 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Deputies conducted several interviews during the investigation, but they are still not taking any chances.More >>
Deputies conducted several interviews during the investigation, but they are still not taking any chances.More >>