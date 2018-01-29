Stoney continues push for meals tax increase to fund schools

Richmond's Mayor is making another push to come up with millions of dollars needed to fix up Richmond's aging schools.

Monday was the first joint meeting between the School Board and City Council after Mayor Levar Stoney proposed a 1.5 percent tax hike whenever you dine at a Richmond restaurant.

It's a conversation that quite frankly many leaders are tired of having. They point to decades of neglect towards Richmond school buildings and want immediate action. Others question if raising a tax is the best solution.

“Ask yourself the question, ‘are the children worth this investment’?” said School Board President Dawn Page.

It's a meeting of the minds.

“The dirty little secret is, in my opinion, we are spending a lot of money in the wrong places in RPS,” said School Board member Jonathan Young.

Richmond leaders are trying to find a way to overcome aging infrastructure and deteriorating conditions in schools.

“The solution is right before us. We have a choice. Either we’re going to lead, or we’re going to continue to neglect. I choose not to neglect,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.

Stoney's plan calls on raising the meal tax to nearly 13 percent, which includes a mandatory state tax. That would only bring in some $9 million but would allow the city to borrow more money to make some $150 million available to Richmond schools within five years.

“Not to make this investment for our children, educating our children, that is very concerning,” Page said.

Some leaders question whether businesses will suffer.

“I’m getting the texts right now. ‘Don’t do this to us. We might have to lay people off. We may have to close our restaurant.’ That’s what I’m hearing,” said Councilwoman Reva Trammell.

Proponents say it's a good move as visitors who dine in Richmond would help supply the tax revenue. Also, there's the argument Richmonders with higher incomes who have more money for discretionary spending would foot much of the bill.

“I don’t think we can fairly put all of the onus on one tax bracket to accomplish a plan,” said Councilman Parker Agelasto.

Differing viewpoints making it apparent the mayor's pitch isn't an easy sell.

“This is a difficult discussion, a difficult conversation, but I think we’re all realizing there are no easy solutions,” Stoney said.

Monday night, at least three council members left before the discussion ended. A city committee will meet Thursday to take a deeper dive into the Mayor's plan.

