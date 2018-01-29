Some companies release Super Bowl LII commercials early

(RNN) - Some people watch the Super Bowl for the game. Others watch for the commercials.

Super Bowl LII is just days away, and many of the world’s most powerful brands are itching to gain the attention of millions of people with funny, innovative and sometimes shocking ads.

The average price of a 30-second spot during this year’s game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles costs about $5 million, according to SI reporter Richard Deitsch.

A Groupon ad starring actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish already has garnered 4 million views on YouTube.

Coca Cola’s 1979’s "Mean Joe Greene," and Budweiser’s “Lost Dog” in 2015 are among the most watched ads of all time.

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Feb. 4 at on NBC.

