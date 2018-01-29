Photos show burglars breaking into jewelry store

As the flu continues to spread in Central Virginia, the Chesterfield County school system is urging parents to keep children with flu symptom at home and to go to the doctor.More >>
As the flu continues to spread in Central Virginia, the Chesterfield County school system is urging parents to keep children with flu symptom at home and to go to the doctor.More >>
Crime Solvers is asking for help identifying the suspects of a Nov. 2, 2017, burglary of Vera’s Fine Jewelry in the 16000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
Crime Solvers is asking for help identifying the suspects of a Nov. 2, 2017, burglary of Vera’s Fine Jewelry in the 16000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.More >>
Two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a Chesterfield man earlier this month.More >>
Two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a Chesterfield man earlier this month.More >>
Chesterfield Police briefly evacuated the community near an unexploded World War II military ordnance on Friday.More >>
Chesterfield Police briefly evacuated the community near an unexploded World War II military ordnance on Friday.More >>
Daeshun Hargrave will serve 14 years in prison in the death of 30-year-old Jon-Eric Schwartz V.More >>
Daeshun Hargrave will serve 14 years in prison in the death of 30-year-old Jon-Eric Schwartz V.More >>