Photos show burglars breaking into jewelry store

Burglars are still on the loose after breaking into a jewelry store in November.

Crime Solvers is asking for help identifying the suspects of a Nov. 2, 2017, burglary of Vera’s Fine Jewelry in the 16000 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Several jewelry cases were damaged or destroyed and numerous rings were stolen.

Images of the suspects were captured on the store’s surveillance cameras. Those images can be seen on www.crimesolvers.net and on Facebook.

An investigation led detectives to believe the same suspects may be responsible for other burglaries in Powhatan County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

