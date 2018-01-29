Public input requested on schools named for Confederate leaders

Hanover County residents are asked to weigh in on the names of two school named for Confederate generals. (Source: NBC12)

Hanover County Schools is asking for input on renaming two schools named for Confederate leaders.

Hanover County residents may offer their opinions on the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School online via Survey Monkey.

Printed copies of the feedback form can be picked up at the following locations:

Hanover County School Board Office - 200 Berkley Street Ashland

Ashland Branch Library - 201 South Railroad Avenue

Atlee Branch Library - 9161 Atlee Road Mechanicsville

Hanover Branch Library - 7527 Library Drive Hanover

Mechanicsville Branch Library - 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place

Montpelier Branch Library - 17205 Sycamore Tavern Lane

Rockville Branch Library - 16600 Pouncey Tract Road

The deadline for community input is Feb. 23, after which the school board will determine if additional action is needed.

