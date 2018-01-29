Tax filing season starts Monday

(IRS/CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting 2017 returns beginning Monday.
This year, the deadline to file is April 17, giving filers two extra days to submit returns.
Roughly 155 million individual tax returns are expected to be filed this year.
The IRS suggests filing electronically to receive quicker refunds.
More information is available at irs.gov.
The quickest way to get your #IRS refund is to electronically file your tax return & use #IRSDirectDeposit. https://t.co/RkdwBDmg3A— IRS (@IRSnews) January 29, 2018
