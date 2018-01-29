Suspect arrested after items stolen from vehicles in at Ashland hotel

The Ashland Police Department says one person was arrested after several vehicles were broken into at a hotel.

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. for a suspicious person, who was arrested.

Police have not released the suspect's name.

If you have any information about the incident or were a victim, call Ashland police at 804-365-6140.

