Suspect arrested after items stolen from vehicles at Ashland hot - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Suspect arrested after items stolen from vehicles at Ashland hotel

(Source: Ashland Police Dept.) (Source: Ashland Police Dept.)
ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) -

The Ashland Police Department says one person was arrested after several vehicles were broken into at a hotel. 

Police were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m. for a suspicious person, who was arrested.

Police have not released the suspect's name. 

If you have any information about the incident or were a victim, call Ashland police at 804-365-6140. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly