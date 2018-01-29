Same-day delivery service coming to Richmond Target stores

UPDATE: Shipt announced on March 1 that its same-day delivery service will be coming to Richmond on March 15, 2018!

"We are set on bringing the convenience of same-day delivery and the personalized experience of Shipt to as many people as possible,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "Through our app, everything our members need is right at their fingertips and can be on their kitchen counter in as soon as one hour."

Your days of having to go on a "Target run" will soon be over thanks to same-day delivery coming soon from Target.

Target is spending $550 million to buy same-day delivery service platform Shipt.

Target says this will allow the retailer to offer same-day delivery of groceries, home furnishings, electronics and other items via Shipt this year.

Target hopes to have half of its 1,800 stores online for same-day delivery by summer, and every store online by next Christmas.

In order to get that same-day service, though, you'll have to become a Shipt member first.

That costs $99 a year for unlimited deliveries, and your order will be placed over Shipt.com.

Target says in time that site will be integrated with its website. Those same day deliveries will be free, as long as you spend more than $35.

Shipt charges $7 for orders under that amount.

A recent Temando poll found that four out of five shoppers want same-day shipping, but only about half of retailers offer it. Target will join Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon in offering same-day service.

