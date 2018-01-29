Missing woman in eastern VA found in ditch, dies at hospital

The Poquoson Police Department says a missing 65-year-old woman died Monday after being found in a ditch near I-64.

Police say Kathleen Ann Diggs was found just before 2 p.m. and was "incoherent and was experiencing difficulty in breathing." There were no signs of traumatic injury to Diggs.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Diggs had been missing since Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12.

