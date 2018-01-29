Missing 65-year-old woman in eastern VA in need of medication

The Poquoson Police Department is searching for a 65-year-old woman in need of her medication.

Police have been searching for Kathleen Ann Diggs since Thursday night.

Diggs is white, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Diggs suffers from bi-polar disorder and has not been taking her medication, police said.

She was last seen at her home on West Sandy Point Road.

If you have any information about Diggs, call 757-868-3501.

