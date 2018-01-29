Chesterfield schools: Keep children with flu symptoms at home

As the flu continues to spread in Central Virginia, the Chesterfield County school system is urging parents to keep children with flu symptom at home and to go to the doctor.

"Please keep your student at home until cleared by your health care provider and until your child is fever-free for 24 hours without medications that reduce temperature," Chesterfield Public Schools said in an email on Sunday.

If students experience any of these symptoms, Chesterfield school officials say to keep them at home:

Fever or feeling feverish/having chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Vomiting and diarrhea

In addition to washing hands, experts are urging people to keep their winter gear cleaned to help prevent the spread of flu.

Health experts suggest washing gloves, scarfs and winter coats regularly through the winter months instead of waiting until the end of the season.

