Driver killed after crashing into power pole in Richmond

One person is dead after crashing into a power pole on Magnolia Street in Richmond late Sunday.

Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. near Mechanicsville Turnpike after the driver lost control.

Officers remained on the scene throughout the night.

The driver's ID has not yet been released.

