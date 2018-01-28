2 men arrested in connection with death of Chesterfield man

Two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a Chesterfield man earlier this month.

Richmond police and the U.S. Marshal's Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Barry M. Dixon, 28, of Richmond, and Christopher E. Lassenberry, 29, of Chesterfield.

The two were charged in connection with the death of Thomas E. Bradley, 24, of Chesterfield. There is no word on what exactly their charges are.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Larne Avenue, near Peyton Avenue, around 12:39 a.m. on Jan. 18 for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Bradley with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-6570 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

