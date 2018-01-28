Friends, family gather to honor 25-year-old man killed

On Saturday, family and friends came together to remember a life taken too soon.

On Jan. 20, Aaron Crosby, 25, was shot and killed on Grey Birch Road, near the Chippenham ramp off Midlothian Turnpike.

Loved ones gathered at Jefferson Park in Chuch Hill for a candlelight vigil to honor and reflect on what Aaron meant to them. Despite the circumstances surrounding his death, those who knew Aaron best say that he was a good man who was taken away too soon.

"All I know is Aaron was a good person," said Devona Henderson, the mother of Aaron's unborn child. "He did everything for me. We had our ups and downs. I loved him to death, and I don't care what people think or what they're saying. I just know he was a good person. He didn't deserve this."

Richmond police have not made any arrests in his death.

As always, if you know anything that can help bring this family some closure, give Crime Stoppers a call at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12