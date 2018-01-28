Friends, family gather to honor 25-year-old man killed

First Alert Weather Day for later Monday night through early Tuesday for the possibility of snow-showers along with the return of arctic air on brisk northwesterly winds.More >>
get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
Grant Golden scored 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting, Nick Sherod had 10 points, 14 boards and four assists, and Richmond beat Davidson 66-63 on Sunday.More >>
Richmond police say they are looking for a man, who may have shot at an officer after a party got out of control.More >>
Search and recovery efforts are underway in Woodville, MS after four Louisiana hunters were reported missing Sunday morning after an accident.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Two Delhi Township men are accused of raping a 15-year-old girl during a small house party with alcohol over the weekend.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
