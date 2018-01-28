Amid threats, Virginia man barricades himself inside home

HERNDON, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has barricaded himself inside a home and has threatened to shoot at police officers amid an ongoing standoff.

Authorities were first called to the home in the 13200 block of Ladybank Lane in Herndon about 4 a.m. Sunday. They received a report of a man, identified as Anthony Moaf, 21, threatening to kill family members.

In Saturday tweets, Fairfax County Police say the man's relatives have made it out of the home safely.

They say the man has threatened to shoot at police and they believe he "may be armed." Officers have reported hearing what sounded like at least one gunshot fired inside the home.

Police have been trying to convince the man to surrender. His identity has not been released.

Authorities are asking residents in the immediate area to stay inside their homes.

