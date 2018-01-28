The Latest: IKEA founder praised for taking Sweden to world

STOCKHOLM (AP) - The Latest on the death of IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad (all times local):
3:55 p.m.
Sweden's royal house, politicians and business leaders are praising the work and entrepreneurial spirit of IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad, who died at age 91.
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf said Sunday in an emailed statement to news agency TT that Kamprad was "a true entrepreneur" who brought the Scandinavian country "out to the world" while remaining "a down-to-earth person with a great commitment."
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called Kamprad "a unique entrepreneur" who made home furnishing available to millions of people. Swedish industrialist and investor Jacob Wallenberg praised him as "a fantastic example for us all" and an inspiration.
___
2:00 p.m.
The president and chief executive of Swedish homewares retailer IKEA says the company's founder will be remembered and admired for working "to create a better everyday life for many people."
IKEA Group CEO Jesper Brodin said founder Ingvar Kamprad's vision will continue to guide and inspire" the company.
Kamprad died Saturday at age 91. His life story is intimately linked to the company he founded on the family farm when he was 17 years old.
His work ethic, frugality and down-to-earth style remain at the core of IKEA's corporate identity. His missteps, including early flirtations with Nazism, never rubbed off on I one of the world's most recognizable brands.
Kamprad formed the company's name from his own initials and the first letters of the family farm, Elmtaryd, and the parish of Agunnaryd where it is located.
____
12:15 p.m.
IKEA says Ingvar Kamprad, the IKEA founder who turned a small-scale mail order business into a global furniture empire, has died at 91.
IKEA Sverige, the chain's Swedish unit, said on Twitter that Kamprad died Saturday at his home in Smaland, Sweden.
IKEA says "he will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.More >>
Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.More >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackMore >>
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackMore >>
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore >>
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore >>
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore >>
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>