Suspect on the run after firing shots at Richmond party

Richmond police say they are looking for a man, who may have shot at an officer after a party got out of control.

Officers received reports of a large party around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Texas Avenue, which is not far from Maymont.

When they got to the scene, an officer says a man fired 2 shots.

Police are still trying to figure out if those shots were directed at the officer. Officers say no one was hit by the gunfire.

We're told the suspect, along with more than 100 other people, fled the scene.

Police are still looking for the man who fired the shots. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

