William & Mary hangs on to beat UNC Wilmington 84-81

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Justin Pierce and Connor Burchfield scored 23 points apiece and William & Mary hung on in the face of a second-half rally to beat UNC Wilmington 84-81 on Saturday night.

David Cohn added 13 points with nine assists and Nathan Knight had 11 points for the Tribe (14-7, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Pierce led the team with nine rebounds.

William & Mary was up 40-31 at intermission but UNCW rallied in the second half, dogging the Tribe all the way and cutting the lead to 78-77 with two minutes to play. Burchfield answered with a 3-pointer then made three free throws in the final 17 seconds and UNC Wilmington's Jordon Talley missed a 3-pointer with a second left.

Talley led the Seahawks (7-15, 4-6) with 25 points. Jaylen Fornes added 15 points and seven rebounds and Devontae Cacok led with 15 rebounds in addition to his 12 points.

