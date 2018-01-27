Old Dominion beats Charlotte 88-66, wins 4th straight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Randy Haynes scored 24 points and Old Dominion rolled to an 88-66 victory over Charlotte on Saturday night.
Old Dominion (16-4, 7-1 Conference USA) has won four straight and 11 of its last 12 games. Charlotte (5-14, 1-7) has lost six in a row.
Haynes made four 3-pointers and finished 9-of-18 shooting. Trey Porter added 21 points and Ahmad Caver had 17 for the Monarchs. Brandan Stith chipped in 11 points, including three dunks, and had career highs with 17 rebounds and three blocks.
Ryan Murphy was 6-of-6 shooting from long range, and finished with 27 points to lead the 49ers. Charlotte shot 22 of 40 from the field (55 percent), but was outrebounded 38-19 and committed 14 turnovers.
The Monarchs entered the game allowing 62.7 points per game, which ranks 15th nationally and first in the conference. They had a six-point halftime advantage, and stretched it to 23 points, 68-45 with nine minutes left.
Troy Taylor will take over as head football coach at his alma mater, after spending three years as Virginia Union University's quarterbacks coach. Prior to his time at VUU, Taylor was the head coach at Meadowbrook.
Matoaca product Michael Birdsong is taking his game to the professional ranks, signing with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Birdsong played his college football at James Madison, Marshall, and finished up at Tennessee Tech, and says he'll look for veterans of the league to latch onto and learn.
Richmond Raceway will remove the grandstands in turns 3 and 4, replacing them with a party deck and an RV park. Track president Dennis Bickmeier says its the latest step in modernizing and enhancing the fan experience at the venue.
