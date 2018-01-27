Whitley lifts Norfolk State over Bethune-Cookman 71-70

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Alex Long had 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and Steven Whitley scored 12, including the winning layup at the buzzer, to help Norfolk State beat Bethune-Cookman 71-70 on Saturday night for the Wildcats' first loss in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play.
Nic Thomas' corner 3 put the Spartans up 46-44, but Brandon Tabb replied with a 3 and the lead traded hands until Whitley's jumper with 47 seconds left made it 67-66 Norfolk State.
Tabb's free throws put the Wildcats up 70-69 with eight seconds left and, after timeouts by both teams, Whitley hit his layup at the buzzer.
Kyle Williams and Derrik Jamerson Jr. scored 13 points apiece for the Spartans (5-16, 3-3), who shot 32.9 percent from the field and trailed 35-28 at halftime.
Tabb and Shawntrez Davis scored 18 points apiece, Soufiyane Diakite added 11 with a career-best 17 rebounds, and Isaiah Bailey scored 10 points for the Wildcats (11-10, 5-1), who saw their six-game win streak end.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Troy Taylor will take over as head football coach at his alma mater, after spending three years as Virginia Union University's quarterbacks coach. Prior to his time at VUU, Taylor was the head coach at Meadowbrook.More >>
Troy Taylor will take over as head football coach at his alma mater, after spending three years as Virginia Union University's quarterbacks coach. Prior to his time at VUU, Taylor was the head coach at Meadowbrook.More >>
Matoaca product Michael Birdsong is taking his game to the professional ranks, signing with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Birdsong played his college football at James Madison, Marshall, and finished up at Tennessee Tech, and says he'll look for veterans of the league to latch onto and learn.More >>
Matoaca product Michael Birdsong is taking his game to the professional ranks, signing with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Birdsong played his college football at James Madison, Marshall, and finished up at Tennessee Tech, and says he'll look for veterans of the league to latch onto and learn.More >>
Richmond Raceway will remove the grandstands in turns 3 and 4, replacing them with a party deck and an RV park. Track president Dennis Bickmeier says its the latest step in modernizing and enhancing the fan experience at the venue.More >>
Richmond Raceway will remove the grandstands in turns 3 and 4, replacing them with a party deck and an RV park. Track president Dennis Bickmeier says its the latest step in modernizing and enhancing the fan experience at the venue.More >>