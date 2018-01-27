1 person injured in officer-involved shooting in Richmond

One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury in the incident. (Source: NBC12)

One person was sent to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury Saturday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting.

Police say at 4:17 p.m., officers in the 600 block Lambeth Road observed a group of people, one of whom was a known wanted person.

Officers approached and the individuals fled. Gunfire was exchanged during this time.

Officers were not injured, but the suspect was struck by an officer and injured. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with an injury that is considered non-life threatening.

Police say others in the group have been arrested, but no identities have been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

