Kemrite with 21 points, Liberty downs Presbyterian 81-66

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) - Ryan Kemrite scored 21 points and Liberty downed Presbyterian 81-66 on Saturday afternoon to snap a five-game skid.
Kemrite made five 3-pointers for the Flames (13-10, 4-6 Big South) who had a 32-21 rebounding edge over Presbyterian. Keegan McDowell added 19 points with five rebounds and Elijah Cuffee chipped in 12 points.
Liberty jumped to a 15-2 start, stretched their lead to 24-7 with 6:07 left in the half, and built it into a 35-20 advantage at the break.
Presbyterian got as close as trailing 38-27 early in the second half but the Flames took off again after that with McDowell and Cuffee combining for back-to-back 3-pointers followed by five more 3s by Kemrite to extend Liberty's lead to 75-57 with 3:33 left.
Reggie Dillard scored 37 points, over half of the total for the Blue Hose (9-14, 2-8) who have lost seven of their last eight.
Troy Taylor will take over as head football coach at his alma mater, after spending three years as Virginia Union University's quarterbacks coach. Prior to his time at VUU, Taylor was the head coach at Meadowbrook.
Matoaca product Michael Birdsong is taking his game to the professional ranks, signing with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Birdsong played his college football at James Madison, Marshall, and finished up at Tennessee Tech, and says he'll look for veterans of the league to latch onto and learn.
Richmond Raceway will remove the grandstands in turns 3 and 4, replacing them with a party deck and an RV park. Track president Dennis Bickmeier says its the latest step in modernizing and enhancing the fan experience at the venue.
