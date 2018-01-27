Richmond's Kyle Lauletta goes from FCS to Senior Bowl star

Troy Taylor will take over as head football coach at his alma mater, after spending three years as Virginia Union University's quarterbacks coach. Prior to his time at VUU, Taylor was the head coach at Meadowbrook.More >>
Matoaca product Michael Birdsong is taking his game to the professional ranks, signing with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Birdsong played his college football at James Madison, Marshall, and finished up at Tennessee Tech, and says he'll look for veterans of the league to latch onto and learn.More >>
Richmond Raceway will remove the grandstands in turns 3 and 4, replacing them with a party deck and an RV park. Track president Dennis Bickmeier says its the latest step in modernizing and enhancing the fan experience at the venue.More >>
