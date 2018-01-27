Guy, Jerome help No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke 65-63

By JOEDY McCREARY

AP Sports Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Guy scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left, and No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke 65-63 on Saturday.

Ty Jerome had 13 points and a critical 3-pointer with 37.6 seconds to play, and Devon Hall finished with 14 points to help the Cavaliers (20-1, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their 12th straight and their first at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995.

The nation's stingiest defense held the top offense in Division I to more than 28 points below its average of 91.7 points.

Marvin Bagley III had 30 points and 14 rebounds, while Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Blue Devils (18-3, 6-3).

Jerome's 3 with the shot clock winding down put Virginia up 63-58. Both he and Guy made things tense by missing the front ends of one-and-ones in the final minute.

Bagley swished a deep 3 with 7.4 seconds remaining before Duke fouled Guy again, and this time he hit both attempts to make it 65-61 and effectively seal it. Bagley added a layup at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers more than justified their No. 2 ranking and their status as the ACC's team to beat by coming into Cameron and winning for the first time in more than two decades. Now they have a marquee road victory to go with it.

Duke: The Blue Devils leaned heavily on their starters - using zero substitutes in the second half and playing two reserves for a total of six minutes all day. It's fair to wonder if they ran out of gas down the stretch. Bagley was the only Duke player to hit a field goal in the final 8 minutes.

UP NEXT

Virginia: Plays host to Louisville on Wednesday night.

Duke: Quick turnaround with Notre Dame visiting Monday night.

More AP college basketball coverage: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.