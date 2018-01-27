2 seriously injured after woman rear ends farm tractor on 360

An 80-year-old Amelia woman was seriously injured after rear-ending a tractor on Route 360 just after 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

State police say Lucy Gordon was traveling east in a Buick sedan and hit the farm tractor in the left rear as it was traveling in the right lane.

The impact pushed the tractor off the road into a tree.

The tractor driver was transported by Med Flight to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Gordon was sent to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Gordon, who was wearing her seat belt, was charged with following too close.

The crash remains under investigation

