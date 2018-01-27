Charleston now 11-0 at home, holds off James Madison 66-59

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Grant Riller drilled a 3-pointer with just under a minute to play and Charleston held off James Madison late for a 66-59 victory on Saturday afternoon.
College of Charleston is now 11-0 on its home court this season with a 13-game home win streak and picked up its fourth straight Colonial Athletic Association win in the process.
The game was tied at 30-30 at intermission and remained close throughout. Charleston took control when Jarrell Brantley converted a layup and Joe Chealey converted three straight free throws to stake out a 50-44 advantage midway through the second half.
Brantley scored 21 points and grabbed eight boards to lead the Cougars (16-6, 7-3), with Chealey converting 10 of 10 from the free throw line, going 4-for-4 in the final :26, to add 19 points.
Stuckey Mosley scored 17 points and Develle Phillips and Matt Lewis added 13 each while James Madison (6-17, 2-8) remains in search of its first road win in league play.
