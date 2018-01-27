Lane leads with 25 points, VCU downs George Mason 84-76

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Khris Lane scored 25 points and pulled down 12 rebounds and VCU notched its third straight win, downing George Mason 84-76 on Saturday.
Lane was 11 of 13 from the field for the Rams (14-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10), who had a 50-27 rebounding edge over George Mason. Justin Tillman scored 18 points with 11 rebounds before fouling out, De'Riante Jenkins added 15 points and Jonathan Williams had 10 points and six assists.
VCU went ahead five minutes in and led all the way after that, building to a 41-29 halftime advantage.
George Mason cut it to 50-43 early in the second half then went over four minutes without a field goal while Lane made a 3-point play, a jumper and a layup to help extend the Rams lead to 61-46 with 10:31 to go.
Otis Livingston II scored 23 points for the Patriots (9-12, 3-5). Jaire Grayer added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Troy Taylor will take over as head football coach at his alma mater, after spending three years as Virginia Union University's quarterbacks coach. Prior to his time at VUU, Taylor was the head coach at Meadowbrook.More >>
Troy Taylor will take over as head football coach at his alma mater, after spending three years as Virginia Union University's quarterbacks coach. Prior to his time at VUU, Taylor was the head coach at Meadowbrook.More >>
Matoaca product Michael Birdsong is taking his game to the professional ranks, signing with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Birdsong played his college football at James Madison, Marshall, and finished up at Tennessee Tech, and says he'll look for veterans of the league to latch onto and learn.More >>
Matoaca product Michael Birdsong is taking his game to the professional ranks, signing with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Birdsong played his college football at James Madison, Marshall, and finished up at Tennessee Tech, and says he'll look for veterans of the league to latch onto and learn.More >>
Richmond Raceway will remove the grandstands in turns 3 and 4, replacing them with a party deck and an RV park. Track president Dennis Bickmeier says its the latest step in modernizing and enhancing the fan experience at the venue.More >>
Richmond Raceway will remove the grandstands in turns 3 and 4, replacing them with a party deck and an RV park. Track president Dennis Bickmeier says its the latest step in modernizing and enhancing the fan experience at the venue.More >>