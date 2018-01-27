Amtrak train hits pedestrian in south Richmond

get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
One person was sent to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury Saturday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting.More >>
First Alert Weather Day for later Monday night through early Tuesday for the possibility of snow-showers along with the return of arctic air on brisk northwesterly winds.More >>
Richmond's Kyle Lauletta threw three second-half touchdown passes and Texas-San Antonio's Marcus Davenport scored on a 19-yard fumble recovery to lead the South team to a 45-16 victory over the North in the...More >>
Kyle Guy scored 17 points and hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left, and No. 2 Virginia beat No. 4 Duke 65-63 on Saturday.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
After a trip to the emergency room and some stitches on his leg, Liam seemed fine. But the family realized something was wrong a few days later.More >>
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
No charges have been filed at this time but the incident is still under investigation by Rankin County Deputies along with District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Coroner David RuthMore >>
