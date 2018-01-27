Amtrak train hits pedestrian in south Richmond

Amtrak is investigating after one of its trains hit someone in Richmond's southside. (Source: NBC12)

Amtrak is investigating after one of its trains hit someone in Richmond's southside.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Castlewood Road near Walmsley.

Police say the person that was hit was rushed to a local hospital, and is expected to survive.

