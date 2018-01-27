Amtrak train hits pedestrian in south Richmond - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Amtrak train hits pedestrian in south Richmond

Amtrak is investigating after one of its trains hit someone in Richmond's southside. (Source: NBC12) Amtrak is investigating after one of its trains hit someone in Richmond's southside. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Amtrak is investigating after one of its trains hit someone in Richmond's southside. 

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Castlewood Road near Walmsley. 

Police say the person that was hit was rushed to a local hospital, and is expected to survive.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly