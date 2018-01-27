Pulaski police ask for help locating missing teen

The Pulaski Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Opal Lynn Straley, 16, was last seen near the Dollar General on Commerce Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Straley is described as being 4'11", 138 pounds with blonde hair streaked with green. She has gauge earring and two upper-lip piercings. She was last seen wearing a purple Columbia winter jacket, dark knit hat and dark pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts call Pulaski police at 540-994-8680.

