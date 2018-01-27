Missing Pulaski teen found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing Pulaski teen found safe

Opal Lynn Straley, 16 (Source: Pulaski Police Department - Facebook) Opal Lynn Straley, 16 (Source: Pulaski Police Department - Facebook)
PULASKI, VA (WWBT) -

A teen girl missing from Pulaski has been found safe. 

Opal Lynn Straley, 16, was initially reported missing on Saturday. 

The police department posted on Sunday morning that she was found safe. 

