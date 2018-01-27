Truck hauling gravel overturns in 2-vehicle crash on I-95

One person was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-95 on Saturday.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near mile marker 80 in Henrico. Police say a sedan heading south struck the jersey wall and came to rest in the center lane. A dump truck fully loaded with gravel then struck the sedan, over-corrected and turned onto its side over the jersey wall.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and cleanup is underway.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12