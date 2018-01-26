$530 million lost in hack of Japan cryptocurrency exchange

Japanese media say an exchange has lost 58 billion yen in cryptocurrency because of hacking.More >>
A Dutch newspaper and television show are jointly reporting that the Dutch spy service broke into the computers used by a Russian hacking group reported to be involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee.More >>
Jason's Deli has released a list of locations that were affected by a data breach in December of 2017. The list, which is posted on their website, showed a total 164 locations affected.More >>
A private investigator accused of trying to steal President Donald Trump’s tax returns by hacking a Department of Education website was placed on house arrest Wednesday rather than having his bond revoked as prosecutors requested.More >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackMore >>
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore >>
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
