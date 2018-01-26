Missing teen found dead in Fairfax park

The body of a teenager missing for two weeks has been found in Fairfax County.

Jholie Moussa went missing on Jan. 12. The 16-year-old girl's body was located Friday in Woodlawn Neighborhood Park - less than a mile from where she was last seen, in the 4200 block of Sonia Court.

Investigators say she was covered in leaves, not far from the tennis courts.

Homicide detectives are still investigating, and the body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

