Tamiflu 'flying off the shelves' as flu epidemic continues

New year, same warning: get your flu shot.

Reports for Virginia indicate that antivirals are still readily available to combat the flu in area pharmacies, but some cities across the country are experiencing shortages of Tamiflu - one of the best prescription drugs to the flu out there.

Genetech is the company that produces Tamiflu. The Richmond metro is having a hard time getting it too.

“It’s flying off the shelves, basically,” said pharmacist Wendy Bare.

To offset demand, the manufacturer is giving local pharmacies the recipe. Buford Road Pharmacies in Bon Air is taking the capsules and turning them into a syrup for kids.

Individual suppliers may be struggling to keep up with the demand, but there are no concerns about the total supply.

Doctors say pretty much anything you touch in public these days can end up giving you the flu. So make sure to wash your hands and not to touch your face in public.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12