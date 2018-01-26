FIRST ALERT: Arctic chill arrives early Tuesday, snowshowers possible

First Alert Weather Day for later Monday night through early Tuesday for the possibility of snow-showers along with the return of arctic air on brisk northwesterly winds.

Any snow should be light as this will be associated with a fast-moving upper level disturbance.

The timing, around morning commute Tuesday, is why we want to give you this early heads-up.

Below are the Euro forecast maps for the pre-sunrise hours Tuesday through shortly after.

Some other notable information to share with you is the fact that we are now in the time period when Richmond had six consecutive days of record low temperatures back in the famous winter of 1940. The stretch of remarkable record cold followed Richmond's heaviest snowstorm on record, of over 20 inches. Note the record lows of minus 11 and minus 12, temperatures we have not even gotten close to ever since.