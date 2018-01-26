Neighborhood evacuated for unexploded WWII ordnance in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police briefly evacuated the community near an unexploded World War II military ordnance on Friday.

Police were called to the 12000 block of Escada Drive, near Spring Run Road, around 10:30 a.m.

U.S. Army EOD soldiers collected the ordnance, with the help of Virginia State Police, and disposed of it.

