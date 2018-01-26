Neighborhood evacuated for unexploded WWII ordnance in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police briefly evacuated the community near an unexploded World War II military ordnance on Friday.More >>
Daeshun Hargrave will serve 14 years in prison in the death of 30-year-old Jon-Eric Schwartz V.More >>
A man is facing 46 years in prison after he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl.More >>
Chesterfield parents are invited to a public meeting on Wednesday night where they can learn more about the future of their child's school. The opening of two new elementary schools will impact over 1,000 students living in southeastern part of the county. Some students in the Bermuda area could be starting in a new school as early as next year, according to the proposal. The redistricting proposal meeting will be held at Elizabeth Davis Middle School at 7 p.m., following a budget ...More >>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is searching for volunteers to remove tattoos for inmates.More >>
