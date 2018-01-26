Neighbors want safety changes to Henrico intersection after crashes

Some people who travel this area want to see a four-way stop. (Source: NBC12)

In the last two weeks, there have been two bad crashes at Eubank Road and Glen Alden Drive, which is off of South Laburnum Avenue.

One of them was deadly.

"A lot of the accidents have involved large trucks," said Robert Hodges, who owns J.M. Fry Printing Company at the corner of this intersection.

After 22 years at this site, they are very familiar with the accidents and will send out an alert.

"We warn customers, we warn employees: be careful going through this intersection," he said. "Employees from the office and the plant have come out here to help people in the accidents."

Less than two weeks ago, police say a Mechanicsville man was killed in an accident involving a truck. A few days later there was another serious crash here.

Between January 2017 to January 2018, Henrico police say there were seven crashes at this spot all involving somebody failing to stop at the stop sign.

"There's got to be a change so they focus on the stop at the intersection," said Hodges.

County engineers have come out several times, most recently this month. They say the stop signs are larger than the average size, the markings on the street are clear and they will be adding reflective panels on the signage.

But residents want more.

"Seems to me the best thing to happen here would be at least a caution light on Eubank or a four-way stop sign," said Hodges.

The county says in order to add a traffic signal or four-way stop, the area must meet federal requirements for traffic volume on all four sides. And they say that Eubank and Glen Alden does not meet those requirements.

Nearby residents would like the engineers to take another look.

"I don't think it should a factor of the number of cars, the numbers of trucks, the volume of traffic," said Hodges. "It's the seriousness of the accidents that I think justifies more traffic control."

County engineers say they're continuing to monitor this intersection and ask drivers to pay attention to the signs.

