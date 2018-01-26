Suspect picks up, slams Family Dollar employee to ground during robbery

The suspect slammed the Family Dollar employee to the ground. (Source: Richmond Police0

Richmond Police are looking for a man after a violent robbery on Jan. 8.

It happened at the Family Dollar in the 1200 block of N. 25th Street. Police say the suspect tried to leave the store around 5:42 p.m. with a bag of cigarettes he had not purchased.

The employee confronted the suspect, and the two started to scuffle. The suspect then picked up the employee and slammed the victim to the ground.

The suspect grabbed the bag of cigarettes and walked out.

If you can help identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

