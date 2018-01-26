Water restrictions lifted, water line repaired in Petersburg - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Water restrictions lifted, water line repaired in Petersburg

Water main breaks in Petersburg (Source: NBC12) Water main breaks in Petersburg (Source: NBC12)
PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) -

A water main break that caused mandatory water restrictions for Petersburg has been repaired.

The water restrictions are no longer in effect.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly