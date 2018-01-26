Water restrictions lifted, water line repaired in Petersburg

A sedan struck the jersey wall and came to rest in the center lane. A dump truck fully loaded with gravel then struck the sedan, over-corrected and turned onto its side over the jersey wall.More >>
First Alert Weather Day for later Monday night through early Tuesday for the possibility of snow-showers along with the return of arctic air on brisk northwesterly winds.
A water main break that caused mandatory water restrictions for Petersburg has been repaired.
get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.
The department says it's time to talk about a topic that is often taboo - race. They have to go there, because it can help them do a better job protecting you.
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.
A gate agent removed Carrol Amrich from the flight just minutes before it took off and told her ticket had been cancelled.
A caller said there were bloody walls at the residence and two missing women.
It's a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
The 13-year-old fell from a branch, knocking over a wooden board that had a six-inch screw in it.
