Mandatory water restrictions in place after water line breaks in Petersburg

Residents in Petersburg are being asked to reduce water consumption due to multiple water line breaks in the city on Friday.

"Customers are asked to restrict water usage to only those purposes that maintain the public health, safety and welfare of human and animal life," city officials said in a news release. "Using water for purposes such as watering lawns and/or landscapes, non-commercial car washing, filling swimming pools etc. is prohibited."

The restriction is in place for "at least the next 24 hours," city officials said in an email at 5 p.m. Friday, "or until crews can repair the water lines."

