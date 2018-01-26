Judge: Not enough evidence to charge ex-US Olympian in PR

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - A judge in Puerto Rico has found there is not enough evidence to charge a former U.S. Olympic volleyball player from Louisiana in the 2016 death of her young daughter.
Police had accused Kim Willoughby of murder and child abuse in the case. It was not immediately clear if Willoughby had an attorney.
Police had said in 2016 that Willoughby told them her 3-year-old daughter slipped in the shower and died after hitting her head.
On Friday, police presented charges but a judge ruled there was not enough evidence to charge her.
Willoughby had played in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and won a silver medal. She later played with a team in Puerto Rico.
