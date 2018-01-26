Atletico coach Simeone suspended for 3 games in Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) - Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been banned from the touchline for three Copa del Rey matches for misconduct toward a referee in the competition.
The Spanish football federation says the suspension will be served next season since Atletico was eliminated on Tuesday.
Simeone was sent off during Tuesday's 3-1 cup loss to Sevilla for protesting a decision by the referee, earning a one-match touchline ban.
The punishment was extended by two matches because Simeone applauded the referee in a mocking fashion when he was dismissed.
Atletico was eliminated 5-2 on aggregate in the two-legged quarterfinal.
