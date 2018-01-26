The Latest: A clutch birdie by Woods allows him to make cut

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 10th hole hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in San Diego.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). Tiger Woods takes a drop on the 13th hole hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Latest on Tiger Woods' second round at the Farmers Insurance Open (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

For the first time in 29 months, Tiger Woods is playing the weekend on the PGA Tour.

Woods rallied with four birdies on his back nine of the North Course at Torrey Pines, none bigger than the last one. He was one shot out of the cut line when he reached the far right side of the green on the par-5 ninth hole, some 75 feet away. Needing two putts for a birdie, he lagged it beautifully to a few feet short and tapped in for a 1-under 71.

That was projected as the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

This is only his second PGA Tour event since he tied for 10th in the Wyndham Championship in August 2015. He had two back surgeries that fall, and fusion surgery on his lower back last April.

___

2:10 p.m.

As soon as Tiger Woods got inside the cut line, he dropped back outside of it when he bogeyed the par-3 No. 8 at Torrey Pines North, his second-to-last hole of the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods' tee shot was badly hit and came up short. His chip didn't bite and rolled past the cup and onto the fringe. He chose to putt from there and the ball stopped about 3 1/2 feet short. He made his second putt for a par that dropped him back to even with one hole to play.

___

2:02 p.m.

Tiger Woods got inside the cut line with a birdie on his 16th hole of the day and went to 1-under for the first time in the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Woods, who started his round on No. 10 on the North Course, had been in danger of missing the cut most of the day, particularly after a double-bogey on No. 13 left him at 2-over at the turn.

He fared much better on the front nine, with birdies on Nos. 1, 5 and 7, and a nice recovery for par on No. 6.

The North Course used to be considered easier than the South Course, but was toughened up during a recent renovation.

Woods shot an even-par 72 on the South Course on Thursday.

___

1:40 p.m.

Tiger Woods saved par on No. 6 at Torrey Pines North toward the end of his round to remain at even par in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

He still remained in danger of missing the cut.

Woods, who started his round on No. 10, birdied the par-4 No. 5 to get to even par for the first time since early in his round.

He then drove his tee shot into the deep rough on the 416-yard, par-4 sixth. His second shot also found the rough before he hit a brilliant chip shot to within two feet for the par putt.

Woods shot an even-par 72 on the South Course on Thursday. The North Course used to be easier than the South, but was toughened up during a recent renovation.

___

1 p.m.

After making his first birdie of the round on the first hole of his back nine at Torrey Pines North, Tiger Woods has shot par on three straight holes in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Woods made the turn at 2-over 38, thanks in large part to a double-bogey on the par-4 No. 13, before making birdie on the par-4 No. 1.

He remained 1-over with pars on the next three holes.

Woods is in danger of missing the cut in his season debut on the PGA Tour.

Woods is returning after fusion surgery on his lower back last April, his fourth back operation in three years. When he tried to return after a 16-month break last year at Torrey Pines, he missed the cut.

___

12:31 p.m.

Tiger Woods got off to a bad start in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines and things got even worse, leaving him in danger of missing the cut.

Woods made the turn at 2-over 38 Friday on the North Course, which was toughened up during a recent renovation.

He didn't get his first birdie until the first hole of his back nine, the par-4 No. 1.

Woods' first shot of the day was a drive on the 536-yard, par-5 No. 10 that went 65 yards left of the fairway. He laid up in the rough, hit to 35 feet and took a par on what is considered a birdie hole.

He took a double bogey on the 459-yard, par-4 13th. His drive went into the ravine to the left and he took a penalty drop. He missed the green to the left and chipped through the green before two-putting.

Woods is playing for the first time since recovering from a fourth back surgery that cost him another year on the PGA Tour.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.