Trial date set for Petersburg School Board member who faces drug charge

A member of the Petersburg School Board who was facing possession of marijuana and speeding charges now also faces an additional charge.

Atiba Muse, who was arrested in the 500 block of East Washington Street on Jan. 3, faces a charge of driving on a suspended license.

In court on Friday, Muse requested an attorney, but that attorney asked to be recused due to conflict of interest.

Muse has a trial date scheduled for April 2.

