2 arrested after man gunned down in Hopewell

Residents in Petersburg are being asked to reduce water consumption due to multiple water line breaks in the city on Friday.More >>
A member of the Petersburg School Board who was facing possession of marijuana and speeding charges now also faces an additional charge.More >>
Police arrested 22-year-old Makcaina Abbey and 20-year-old Koran Deonte Turner in the death of 24-year-old Danzell Gholson.More >>
Fights broke out at the Virginia State University basketball game against Elizabeth City State University, according to officials.More >>
Tom Wilkinson took the city to court over the redevelopment of the old BB&T building. Wilkinson says he cut a deal with former City Manager William Johnson, which would have obligated Petersburg to pay $57,000 per year as part of the deal for 10 years of lease space for t...More >>
