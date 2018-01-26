2 arrested after man gunned down in Hopewell

Hopewell Police have arrested two people after a man was gunned down at the Davisville Public Housing Complex in broad daylight.

Police arrested 22-year-old Makcaina Abbey and 20-year-old Koran Deonte Turner in the death of 24-year-old Danzell Gholson.

Gholson was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound on Jan. 23.

Turner is charged with use of firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle to cause injury or death and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

Abbey is charged with principal after the fact of someone committing a felony.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Lead Detective David Hirn at: (804) 541-2284.

