L.C. Bird names alumnus as new head coach

L.C. Bird High School has tapped alumnus Troy Taylor as its next head coach.

Taylor is the former head coach at Meadowbrook High School and was most recently the quarterbacks coach at Virginia Union University.

According to Taylor biography on VUU's site, Taylor was previously at L.C. Bird as an assistant coach in 2000. He also spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Meadowbrook and one season as head coach at Amelia before spending six years at Meadowbrook.

Taylor, who is a Chesterfield native, graduated from L.C. Bird in 1996 where he also played football.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12