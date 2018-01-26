Dog enjoys last day riding like the wind

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) made a hard decision to euthanize a dog suffering in pain.

Rockafella Fin was brought into RACC as a stray, and staff members said he was "always on the skinny side." They took care of him and fed him "special food" so he could gain some weight. He gained a few pounds but not enough, according to RACC.

However, Fin was adopted and brought back into RACC's care because "he was persistent in trying to eat the family cat," the organization said on Facebook.

Last week, things took the turn for the worse. He started to vomit and had diarrhea, and staff members sent him in for exploratory surgery and biopsies of his GI tract.

On Thursday, they found out that little Fin had lymphoma in his colon. RACC employees decided against Fin undergoing chemo since it would only buy him a few more months, and they did not want to put him through the pain.

On his last day, they took him for a car ride with the windows down so his ears could blow in the wind. Staff members also ordered him two McDonald's hamburgers. They euthanized him and held onto him as he passed.

"Sad that this sweet dog didn't have a family but grateful that we were his family and we saved him from dying a horribly painful death on the streets," RACC said on Facebook.

