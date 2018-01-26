Richmond Roughriders sign former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy

The Richmond Roughriders have signed defensive end Greg Hardy for the 2018 American Arena League season.

Hardy - who once played for the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys - made headlines in 2014 in a domestic abuse case where he was initially found guilty. Those charges, however, were eventually thrown out and the case expunged.

Hardy was also named to the Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro following the 2013 NFL season. During that time, he achieved a career-high of 15 sacks, which is a single-season record in Panthers' history, according to the Richmond Roughriders.

"The signing of an All-Pro Defensive End like Hardy is huge, not just for us and the fans but also for the league (AAL). We as an organization and as a coaching staff look forward to an incredibly competitive season in the American Arena League," Richmond Roughriders said on Facebook.

The Roughriders' season kicks off March 17 and continues through May 12. Home games are in the Richmond Coliseum.

