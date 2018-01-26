Richmond couple to be on HGTV

Richmond will be making another appearance on House Hunters.

This time, the episode will feature a newlywed couple on the hunt for their first home.

According to HGTV, Kyle and Rachel Lane will battle over style. He's looking for a mid-century modern house, and she wants a plantation-style row house.

Tune in to HGTV at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday to see which style they choose.

Another Richmond-area couple appeared on the show earlier this month.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12